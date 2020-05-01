As a country we have pulled together and set an example of how to fight off the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, limiting the damage inflicted by the virus with a five-week lockdown. However, the economy has taken a massive blow and businesses throughout the regions are fighting tooth and nail to survive. We hit the streets to find out how and why Rotorua residents are supporting local business now that we have moved into alert level 3.

When it comes to supporting local businesses as we moved into alert level 3, Rotorua's Ben Sandford has been spreading the love.

One of the things he craved most during the lockdown was a "proper coffee" so in his eyes, heading to a range of his favourite cafes this week is a win-win experience.

"It's been nice to see everyone," Sandford said.

"I've been a month without having a decent coffee so I've been out getting a few each day. Zippy's and Abracadabra are probably my two main go-tos and I need to venture a bit more and get to Terrace and probably ABC later in the week.

"It's really good to be able to support these guys. They've been closed down for five weeks and I'm more than happy to go and buy coffees."

He said helping local businesses find their feet again was "enormously important".

"Our economy has changed, almost overnight, and our local businesses are the backbone of our local economy. To do whatever we can to help each other out through all of this is really important. We're all in this together."

As well as the economic factors, local businesses played a key role in establishing the vibe and attractiveness of a city.

"I enjoy the people I interact with, I enjoy the people who work in the businesses, it's that social part. When everything opened up it was just really nice to see people and see they're doing okay. It's very much part of the social make-up of our community."

How important is it to support local businesses now that we are in alert level 3?

Robyne Smith. Photo / Andrew Warner

Robyne Smith, 62, Rotorua

"It's the local ones who need us, all the shops when they open that need the support. I need support, they need support, so we all pitch in together."

Anne-Marie Clegg. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anne-Marie Clegg, 56, Rotorua

"The local businesses have been hit hard so we're definitely going local to make sure we can keep them in business.

"We've just been to Air Indian on Clayton Rd because they're the best Indian takeaways in town. I volunteer for Salvation Army so I can't wait to get back and help them out as well."

Greg Hargreaves. Photo / Andrew Warner

Greg Hargreaves, 56, Rotorua

"If we don't go local, we will kill our own industry in this town. We really need to support those guys.

"We do our grocery shopping at Countdown but we buy our fruit and vegetables from Fruit Monster. [The owner] will deliver and he's a local businessman I've known of for a while and I give him my business because he's a good local bloke. And I haven't had my coffee for ages so I go to Fix on Tutanekai St for that."

Ann Somerville. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ann Somerville, 80, Rotorua

"Their survival will depend on the business they can get and who better than our own, I think it's time to be loyal. It's the least we can do to make sure our city remains as vibrant as it is.

"I'm not a big spender but I enjoy being able to go and buy things right here, it's a privilege."

Cristy Percival. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cristy Percival, 46, Rotorua

"It's very important, without them our economy suffers so it's best to get everyone back to normal. I try to hit as many local businesses as possible because they have to survive as well."

Katie Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Katie Wilson, 18, Rotorua

"I think it's pretty important so they can earn their money through this time, after the lockdown."

Te Hirata Hapuni. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Hirata Hapuni, 47, Rotorua

"It's extremely important, I work in hospitality and without our locals, we will fall over. I go wherever my need takes me, I always shop locally.

"It's like a circle, if locals invest in local businesses, those local businesses can invest back into the community."

