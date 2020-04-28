The nationwide lockdown was no obstacle to a Rotorua couple celebrating a special anniversary in style and with connection to family.

Derek and Margaret Gill celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last Sunday at Fergusson Home, where they live.

Although family were not able to visit to celebrate the special occasion with them, Fergusson Home arranged an afternoon tea for the couple with a heart-shaped cake, decorating their room with balloons and photos of them from over the years.

Derek and Margaret Gill celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary last Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Daughter Jane Enyon-Richards said family sent them a lot of bubbly, chocolates and flowers, and also Skyped with them in the afternoon.

The staff at Fergusson Home had been wonderful, she said.

She said Margaret was born and bred in Rotorua and Derek was in the Merchant navy, coming to New Zealand from England and signing off when he was part of bringing the Māori Battalion back.

"He signed off in Wellington and made his way up the country because he had a brother in Rotorua. There used to be dances and they met at one. Dad spotted a lovely red-haired lady across the room."

Derek and Margaret got married in the original St Mary's Catholic Church on April 26, 1955.

Enyon-Richards said Derek worked as the green keeper at the Rotorua Golf Club and Margaret sewed curtains for different shops in town.

They spent some time living in Wellington and Hamilton, but came back to Rotorua.

"Dad was an avid golfer. He retired as the head green keeper when he was in his early 60s and was made a life member of the golf club."

Derek and Margaret Gill celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary last Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The couple has three children - Tony, Helen and Jane - seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way.

She said they loved each other so much and although her mother had had dementia for a number of years, she always knew it was Derek, her "darling".

Derek and Margaret Gill pictured celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015. Photo / File

"And dad always calls her 'my girl'. It's just lovely to see them still such a tight little unit, and it's nice to have them together. Sixty-five years is amazing and it's great to see how much they still cherish each other.

"Their marriage is for life and they are best friends."