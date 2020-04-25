Few organisations can say they have thrived during the nationwide lockdown but Rotorua Library is one of them, reporting huge spikes in e-material being issued daily.

Rotorua Library's e-collection includes more than 22,000 eBooks and nearly 2500 eAudiobooks as well as hundreds of magazine and newspaper titles.

In the past four weeks, the average number of loans from the eLibrary has more than doubled to 249 loans per day compared with April 2019, which saw an average of 114 loans per day.

The Saturday prior to lockdown also saw a nearly 50 per cent increase in loans, with locals borrowing 1706 physical items.

In the eight days prior to closing, library staff saw an increase of almost 25 per cent in issues over the same period last year.

Te Aka Mauri library and child health hub must remain closed at alert level 3. Photo / File

There are currently 19,422 items in people's homes, that's almost a third of the library's borrowable collections.

Library director Laura Marshall said the eLibrary collection had enabled the library to continue meeting the community's needs.

"The elevated usage of these eResources has been exciting to see."

Marshall is also excited about plans to launch new library services as the country moves down the alert levels.

"A delivery service is being planned in which librarians will select and deliver books to customers based on customer reading preferences. This will be available to customers who have been advised to stay home based on their age or pre-existing health conditions."

Other customers will be able to apply to use a new click and collect service. More information about both of these services will be available in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, library staff have also made sure locals don't miss out on the programmes it offers with online sessions of popular preschool programme He Pi Ka Rere as well as easy craft ideas to keep house-bound children entertained, virtual origami and New Zealand Sign Language lessons.

The physical library will remain closed when the country moves to alert level 3.

Due dates on all items issued before the lockdown have been extended to June 1, 2020.

By the numbers

• 19,422 physical items on loan

• Busiest day on the eLibrary saw 312 items issued

• An average of 249 items issued on the eLibrary daily

• Demand for eBooks and eAudiobooks grew 31 per cent in the first three weeks of April

• eMagazines, available through RBDigital and Press Reader, are being borrowed at 106 per cent more than last April.

• Sessions for eResource databases (typically used by students) have increased 1350 per cent and searches have increased 822 per cent.

