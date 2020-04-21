The Rotorua mayor has put a call out for people to stand at their mailbox at dawn this Anzac Day in commemoration.

For the first time in history Anzac Day services across New Zealand had been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Mayor Steve Chadwick said lives had been disrupted in a way that had not been seen since the World Wars and it would be hard for many not being able to commemorate those who fought for New Zealand.

However, Chadwick said the people of the city could answer the call of the Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association and stand at their "letterboxes, front doors, lounges and backyards" at dawn this Saturday.

There would also be a virtual dawn service on Radio New Zealand.

Chadwick wanted to ensure the city's returned services people that their service or that of their fallen colleagues "would never be forgotten".

At 9am Rev Tom Poata and Rotorua Boys High School head boy Ngakohu Walker will talk to the community from the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page.

The national #StandAtDawn official dawn service broadcast will begin at 6am with one minute silence and then all New Zealanders are invited to tune into Radio NZ National for the service.

Veterans and families were encouraged to wear their medals just as they would for the official public gathering.