A takeaway coffee shop in Rotorua will be providing free coffees to frontline essential workers to show appreciation to them for keeping the community safe.

Fix Cafe & Espresso Bar owner Yogi Bhati said the free coffee was a way he could use his skills and resources to thank them.

He said the cost it would be to his business did not compare to the sacrifices made by the essential workers who kept the community safe and running during the lockdown.

"If it costs me, it's fine ... they need to feel appreciated," he said.

"They have worked hard and risked their lives for us. They did their duty, I'm doing mine."

Fix Cafe & Espresso Bar owner Yogi Bhati (left) and his partner. Photo / Supplied

Now was a time for the community to come to together and spread positivity, he said.

This would be available to essential workers today when his shop opened for non-contact coffee services.

Bhati has created a website where essentials workers will be able to claim and use a voucher with information on how to do it on the site.

There will be a limit on the 100 coffees a day for the essential workers to allow the cafe to monitor safe physical distancing.

The cafe is located on Tutanekai St in Rotorua's CBD.

Members of the public are also able to donate a coffee through the website.

Social services, banks and finance support workers, health workers, emergency services, council, and supermarket workers were of the services he said had held the community together.

Fix will open for business to the public from next Tuesday and provide coffee through online ordering and contact-less transactions.