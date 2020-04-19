Rotorua's State Highway 30A will be closed for two nights to allow for resurfacing work to take place.

The works will be done tomorrow and Wednesday from 9pm to 6pm at the Amohau and Fenton Sts intersection.

These essential works would help ensure the safety and resilience of this intersection, especially heading into wet, cold winter weather.

New Zealand Transport Agency Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said the works were taking place overnight to avoid disruption to people who may need to access the Pak'n Save supermarket for essential supplies.

Advertisement

Detours would be in place.

Campbell asked people to remember any contractors they might see out on state highways were carrying out essential work to keep everyone safe.

"Be patient and respectful and look out for their safety and wellbeing. We all owe them a debt of gratitude."