Police are investigating a suspicious car fire in Rotomā within the Whakatāne District.

A police spokeswoman said a report of a car on fire on Matahi Rd, Rotoma was received by emergency services around midnight on Saturday.



"Nobody was located with the vehicle. Inquiries are under way to speak to the registered owner and identify who was driving the car prior to the fire," the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told police that there was a lot of damage to the road, due to the amount of melted plastic and melted tarseal, she said.



Anyone with information about the fire should phone police on the 105 non-emergency line.