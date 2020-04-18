Many Bay of Plenty women will be facing the reality of harsh regrowth, grown out acrylic nails and the odd fake eyelash hanging from a thread after weeks of lockdown neglect.

But getting an appointment to sort your beauty needs once you can may not be an easy feat.

Some beauticians are gearing up for the masses to descend on their business once they reopen their doors and wait times for appointments could be up to a month-long.

While others are wondering whether the "luxury" of self-pampering will be cut from many people's budgets in a post-lockdown world.

The Government laid out what alert level 3 would look like this week and beauty services would not be permitted to open under these restrictions or for the foreseeable future.

Rotorua's Grace Temm runs a nail salon, Fresh Claws with Grace, from her property.

Before lockdown, Temm's business was bustling with people struggling to get an appointment but as reopening draws closer, the 25-year-old is uncertain.

"I am either going to be really busy or lose quite a lot of clients who are taking cost cuts."

Her inbox had been filling up with people hoping to sort out bookings once it was safe to reopen, but she was also aware of some of her regulars losing their jobs amid the pandemic.

She said she was prepared to work "day and night" and cover extra hours to fit all her clients in but clients would still need to wait their turn.

"I know for many, getting their nails done is their pampering thing that makes them happy.

"I want to be able to make people feel good again as many are in such a rut with life at the moment."

Temm had a client whose husband would not let her stop getting her nails done when cutting costs as it was the "one thing for her" that she did.

"I hope everyone's partners are saying that too," she laughed.

Local hairdresser Luxi Murray was planning on working 14-hour days to catch up with those begging for their monthly bleach or blow wave but said there would still likely be quite a wait to get a spot.

Murray had to cancel about 50 client appointments as lockdown was brought in and said she would be inundated once she could pick up the scissors again.

Although this may last for a few months, Murray was expecting a "huge gap" in clients in the long term as lockdown bites.

"I know that beauty is not an essential expense for many ... it's a luxury."

She said at the end of the day, she was not worried as her main focus would be keeping people safe and getting back on track.

Owner of Kennedy LASH eyelash extensions Rauwhiro Kennedy said she had been approached by people in lockdown desperate to still get their lashes done.

"People were asking for like a black market lash trade, but there was no way I was going to do that."

She said she had been keeping her social media going throughout lockdown to make sure people still wanted to get them done when her business reopened.

Bay of Plenty Beauty Association representative Olivia Blakeney Williams said she hoped that there were long waitlists. Photo / Supplied

"I have had people super keen to rebook straight away so hopefully that carries on."

Kennedy had just opened a new studio on Amohau St when lockdown restrictions came in, but was so thankful her landlord had given her a rent discount.

"Everything is going to be okay!"

She had been considering putting a discounted price up or creating a pre-paid system for her clients to keep things moving.

Bay of Plenty Beauty Association representative and studio owner Olivia Blakeney Williams said she hoped there were long wait lists and beauticians were "saturated" with business for the sake of their livelihoods.

She said she believed the "lipstick effect" would come in and people would be rushing to get their beauty needs satisfied.

Winter commonly saw a major downturn in business for the industry, but Blakeney Williams hoped the reopening may mitigate this.

"I am worried that smaller businesses may not survive this."

She said it will be a double-hitter for the industry as a whole.

