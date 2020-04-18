April 18 has always been a special date for Rotorua couple Michael Rumney and Sharne Goodrick.

Rotorua couple Michael Rumney and Sharne Goodrick have had to postpone their wedding. Photo / Supplied

It is when they officially became a couple eight years ago. They planned to give the date further significance today by getting married.

However, that dream has been crushed by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

"We made the decision [to postpone] a couple of days before lockdown, we already had people who were overseas or a bit older and vulnerable having to pull out," Rumney said.

"It wasn't an easy decision. It was probably a couple of days of my partner and I talking about it then talking to family members and stuff. It was definitely a hard call to make because for us it has been a two-year engagement, we've been giving ourselves enough time to get everything sorted and have it all organised."

He said it was important to them to be able to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones so in the end it was a "no brainer".

The postponement was made easier by the knowledge that the lockdown was for the good of the whole country.

"We did look at other options but we wanted our bridal party to be with us as well. Once we committed to that decision it was actually a bit of a weight off our shoulders.

"We still have our days though. Sharne has alarms set on her phone; there was meant to be a make-up appointment and a hair appointment, these things that pop up and remind her the wedding has been postponed.

"Our rough plan is to have a small ceremony once we get out of lockdown just in case in a year's time we've gone full circle and we're back in the same situation - we're pretty keen to tie the knot. When we can get the whole family together and have the big party we'll definitely do that too and just make it a bit more of a special day somehow."

Richie Fullard was meant to be the celebrant at a wedding this weekend in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua wedding celebrant Richie Fullard was set to marry Rumney and Goodrick this weekend and said it was tough for them to postpone something they had put so much planning into.

"Once we talked about it and realised it wasn't in the best interests to get out of the bubble just to achieve it, they were pretty cool about it. I can only imagine it's just as stressful when you've been planning something for so long, to not achieve it, when it's something as beautiful as a wedding.

"Part of the ceremony was having older people there, like their grandparents, so I think they realised pretty quickly that they didn't have enough people in their immediate bubble to fulfil doing something for the sake of it. Maybe postponing it was the best thing to do and it will be that much deeper of a celebration once they can all come together."

Virtual Weddings Don't Count

The Department of Internal Affairs has reminded people about weddings and civil unions during lockdown this week.

"First and foremost, the Registrar-General does not encourage nor condone marriage ceremonies taking place during the lockdown. If a couple believes, for whatever reason, that their marriage will go ahead, the Registrar-General advises that they only use a celebrant in their bubble or who lives very close by, for example across the street, and follow every aspect of the Ministry of Health distancing and sanitising guidelines.

"Under the Marriage Act, a marriage can't occur virtually and the couple, celebrant and witnesses must be physically present in the same place. The marriage licence application and return of the signed papers can be done online."

