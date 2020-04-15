Tena koutou katoa Taupō community. Taupō Police are continuing to police the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown with the help of the majority of you people. Again thank you for your commitment to keeping this virus out of our community.

That being said it is disappointing to observe and also be told of people who have decided that the lockdown simply doesn't apply to them. Thankfully it isn't the majority of the community, however two groups have been the focus of police this past week.

The first group who seem to not adhere to the lockdown rules are some of the holiday home community. Despite pleas from Prime Minister Ardern, Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Civil Defence emergency management director Sarah Stuart-Black and our own Mayor David Trewavas, some holiday home owners still decided to drive to their baches in Kinloch, Kuratau, Omori, Pukawa and central Taupō.

While police respect that these people own a house in these areas, are entitled to use the house and are normally welcome, we had asked that these people did not travel during the level four lockdown. Like other policing areas, Taupō Police established checkpoints to engage, educate and deter this behavior. Unfortunately police cannot be everywhere all the time and some people managed to make it to their destination.

What I would say to them is: the places you holiday in around the lake have vulnerable groups living there also. Local Civil Defence, the wider community and the whānau of these vulnerable people have done everything they can to ensure these ones remain safe and are cared for during the lockdown.

Your selfish actions in the pursuit of a holiday have placed these very people at risk and I ask that you think about the community next time you decide to travel during a state of emergency lockdown.

For those community-minded people that decided to delay their travel to Taupō until the lockdown has been lifted, thank you for looking after our vulnerable people.

The second group are of course our criminals who have issues contributing to the community in a positive way at the best of times.

Taupō Police have been focusing on this group over the last seven days and we are pleased with the results. I would love to name and shame this criminals here however privacy laws prevent me from doing this.

Needless to say they are gang members and associates who belong to either the Black Power, Mongrel Mob, Rebels or Killer Beez gangs and reside in our community. Taupō Police have been targeting the vehicles they drive, the people they associate with and the homes they live in.

Police will continue to target these individuals and groups, using whatever means available, so that you the community remain safe and to prevent this virus from embedding itself in the Tūrangi and Taupō communities. If you see any suspicious activity while you are at home or out getting some exercise, please telephone police on 111.

I now have seven days off work to recharge the batteries and had planned some kayaking, fishing, biking and quiet drinks with a longtime friend up in Northland. However due to the lockdown I will be with the whānau at my whare here in Taupō. Take care of one another. We are doing well as a community.

Covid-19 level four lockdown - we've got this Taupō – kia kaha.