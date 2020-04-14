A significant drop in people visiting the Whakarewarewa Forest, particularly by mountain bikers, has been recorded by the Rotorua Lakes Council.

In a statement the council said their electronic counters had recorded an 80 per cent drop in bikers at one of the main forest entry points over the last couple of weekends as Covid-19 lockdown rules settled in.

Other forest locations were showing reductions between 20 and 40 percent.

Rotorua Lakes Council's civil defence emergency management controller Bruce Horne said this behaviour was to be commended as the fewer people travelling to these locations meant a lower risk of spread.

"The reduction in people travelling to the forest suggests more people are using their local reserves and shared paths.

"Thank you to everyone who has adjusted their usual activities for the benefit of the wider community."

The council was continuing to monitor the use of the forest and were taking an initial encourage and educate approach with people who may be stretching the isolation rules.

People who consistently ignore the rules would be referred to police.

Rules around forest and reserve use:

Vehicle access points to the forest are now closed

If you want to access the forest for exercise, please do so by foot or bike – do not drive to the forest

Do not meet up with others – stay in your bubble

Stick to areas where you are able to easily stay 2m from anyone you may come across

Keep dogs on leads to avoid contact with other dogs and people not in your bubble

Be mindful of other users in public spaces

Ride and exercise safely and within your ability

Tell someone where you are going and take your mobile phone. Do not put yourself in a situation where you could be injured and require emergency help