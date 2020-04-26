Family violence in Rotorua is surging during the alert level 4 lockdown, with brutality getting worse and new faces calling for help for the first time.

Social services also fear for previous victims who have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

Where to go for help or more information:

How to hide your visit