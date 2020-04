One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a fence in Rotorua this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Old Taupo Rd outside the Rotorua SPCA about 9.45am.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance with moderate injures.

