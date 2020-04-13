When Covid-19 began spreading across the world, Rotorua principal Eden Chapman grew concerned.

He knew his school community could be some of the most "vulnerable to a pandemic" and he thought a nationwide lockdown was vital.

However, when alert level 4 was announced, a whole new worry popped into Chapman's head.

How would some of these families survive four weeks with minimal support?

Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman. The school is part of the KidsCan programme. Photo / File

Chapman's school, Sunset Primary, was a part of the KidsCan programme and provided all children with breakfast, morning tea and lunch if they needed it.

He said he was worried that the families in his school community could be some of the first to lose jobs in the fall-out to Covid-19 and their struggles to feed their children three meals a day would grow.

Many were single parents, working poor or unemployed, he said.

Even getting to the supermarket would be hard for some and they would rely on local dairies for supplies, he said.

He had heard of many families moving in with relatives over the lockdown and "overcrowding" in small homes was common, he said.

On the last day of term, leftover food packs were given to each family with staples like cans, fruit, soup and other staples.

He said it would likely have fed a family of four for a few days. But this was not enough.

Now with a new initiative from KidsCan, some of the most-affected families may get some relief.

Thousands of food parcels were being made by KidsCan to be delivered to some of the country's most vulnerable families.

KidsCan was shipping out 170 food parcels across Rotorua via six schools over the next week or so.

KidsCan was shipping out 170 food parcels across Rotorua. Photo / File

"We know times are tough for everyone, but we want people to imagine how scary this is when you live in poverty. These families already lived week to week. Now, many have lost their jobs and they have no buffer," KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman said.

Each food parcel would provide food and essential items to help support a household of five for two weeks.

They included rice, pasta, pasta sauce, bread, heat and eat meals, fruit cups, baked beans, peanut butter, muesli bars, fruit salad, tissues, hand wash - and even Easter eggs.

The packs, weighing around 40kg, had a retail value of more than $200.

The organisation had seen unprecedented demand for help over this period, she said.

They had launched an urgent appeal to raise $500,000 to fund the parcels nationwide, calling on the public to give just $19 to help stop a family going hungry during Covid-19.

Chapman said families in his school community would be chosen as "any of us could do with a helping hand at this time".

Bay of Plenty District Health Board clinical lead dietitian of paediatrics Julie Graves said a well-balanced healthy diet was important for growing children at any time, especially given the current situation and winter months ahead.

She said it was vital for a child's development, immune system and provided energy to learn and play.

KidsCan had already recorded a 20 per cent increase in schools looking for support once the lockdown was lifted.

They also provided food, raincoats, shoes, socks, and basic health and hygiene items in 787 schools nationwide.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the KidsCan's 19 for 19 website.