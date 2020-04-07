A woman has been arrested after allegedly forcing a man to drive her from Cambridge to Rotorua and making him withdraw money from an ATM machine.

Officers were made aware of the incident just after 8.30pm yesterday after the victim alerted them to what had happened, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said the woman was reportedly armed with a knife.

Police tracked down the vehicle on Tarewa Rd about 8.45pm, the spokeswoman said.

It was not clear whether the two people were known to each other and there were no injuries, she said.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated robbery and kidnapping and was scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning.