Parents around the country are expected to take charge of their child's learning this week when the next school term starts with most learning from home. Westbrook School teacher Jules McLaughlin answers your questions about teaching your child at home.

Where do I even start when it comes to teaching my child?

You have been teaching your child from the day they were born so you are already well qualified for the job. All of the things you have been doing up until now have added value to your child's learning journey. Providing them with opportunities to practise new

skills, explore new opportunities, create, imagine, share and discuss ideas, talk about their feelings and ask questions. Keep talking, sharing and playing. Sometimes you take the lead but let them have some choice as to where to next or what to do next.

How should I structure my child's day?



Even in these extraordinary times, some routine and structure is important. Set aside time for school work, the age of your child will dictate what you do here. Balance out the day. Remember that within a normal school day, we have brain breaks, PE, games, singing, dancing, art and a wide range of learning experiences alongside focused learning time. I have even seen some parents pack a lunchbox for their children in lockdown. We have fun at school, you can too!

Westbrook School teacher Jules McLaughlin. Photo / Supplied

What advice do you have for parents at each age level?

Primary-aged children can all benefit from practising the basics. For younger children, forming letters, writing simple stories with pictures, letter, shape and number recognition or reading along with you especially to repetitive stories where they can chime in on

the reading. If your child is a little older, increase the expectation, write a little more independently, bring in some maths basic facts practise, share in the reading of a book or they can read to you and others. If your child is intermediate or secondary school-aged the same applies. Practise the basics, get them to read and read widely, give them problems to solve, have them write a journal, script or instructions that they can then share with you. If you are in communication with their teachers, they will have provided

tasks that are at a level your child can cope with. When they do their tasks set by the teacher, sit alongside and support them or touch base with them if they want to be more independent. If the task is too difficult, go back to the teacher for guidance. What

you don't want to do is try and introduce something new. Keep it as simple and stress-free as possible.

My child isn't interested in learning today, what can I do to get them motivated?

Classrooms will remain empty when schools resume. Photo / Caroline Seidel

Give them some choice. Children like to have some input in their learning. Let them pick what task to do first. You could negotiate times for learning and play. Work towards a reward, we all love praise and recognition. Do 20 minutes of writing and you can have

20 minutes of play. Parents are skilled negotiators, find what works for you. At the end of the day, you are all in the same space so you need it to be as harmonious as possible. Family first.

I'm also working from home, how can I give my child education while still having to work?

That can be a challenge. Perhaps you can set up a space where you all work together. Maybe you can break the day into blocks where you all focus on the school work for a short time then while the children have a brain break or play, you can focus on your work. It can be difficult to find what works best for you here but in this difficult time, we hope employers are a little bit flexible and understanding of the situation parents face. Open communication is the key here, make sure your children understand that you

still have to work, ensure your employer knows you have children at home that also need your attention and supervision and let the teachers know your circumstances, too.

What if we don't have all the equipment needed to learn from home?

Improvise! New Zealanders are known for their No 8 wire mentality. You have an incredible range of equipment at home that you can use to support your child's learning. One of the best forms of learning is simply talking. Talk about patterns you see in and around the house, talk about the photos or pictures on the wall and share stories about your family, your life, home, history or adventures, take a walk and find more things to count, explore and discuss, make and do, sit and share. All of these things will benefit you and your child. Learning is so much more than letters and numbers.

What are some ways parents can educate kids using everyday activities?

Life skills are something we all need to learn and practise. Get them to help around the house, learn how things work, how to cook, sort, organise, plan and prepare. Just do the best you can do, it all adds value to your child's education. Spend time with them,

talk with them, listen to them and make some special memories of this time together.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

