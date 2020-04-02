A Te Arawa Hub has been formed to provide support to its whānau across Rotorua and the wider rohe.

The Hub includes more than 20 different hapu, trusts, health providers, including Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Te Arawa Whanau Ora, Lakes DHB, Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Puna Kokiri and others.

The team was coordinating the distribution of hygiene packs, support to apply for funding and even food parcels.

Iwi was also conducting research to work out where people of different ages and needs were living in the community.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Te Arawa Kaumatua Tā (Sir) Toby Curtis said it was the first time the iwi had come together in such a comprehensive way to support whānau through the challenges of Covid-19.

"In times of trouble, people have many questions and they turn to those they trust for answers, help and support.

"This is about helping our people rise through adversity," he said.

He said the current situation would likely be the most serious in living memory for many of their people and would significantly impact large numbers of whānau.

"It's critical that we support all of our whānau during this time. As Te Arawa we are famous for our manaakitanga, but now we need to demonstrate our care for each other in a different way."

Tā Curtis said the Te Arawa Hub was developed to help support the nationwide effort and it will continue for as long as it takes to help their people through this crisis.

"We are here to help - lean on us."

The Hub is collating information on a new website called Te Arawa Covid 19 or via the TeArawa-COVID19 Facebook page.