Resurfacing works on State Highway 5 at the Dansey Rd and Western Rd intersections near Rotorua will continue tomorrow, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has said today.

Bay of Plenty transport system manager Rob Campbell said these essential works, which were started prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, will allow the agency's contractors to ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"Safely maintaining New Zealand's state highway system is considered vital at this time in order to ensure that critical functions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus can continue."

Traffic management will be in place between 8am and 5pm, with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place, he said.

Campbell also asked residents to be patient and respectful to roadworkers, and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe," he said.

"Remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude."

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home."

While the transport agency does its best to provide up-to-date information, Campbell said given the current operating environment under the COVID-19 alert system Level 4 some road works may change at short notice.

People are encouraged to visit Waka Kotahi's journey planner website for real time information about their journeys, he said.