Two Rotorua aged-care workers may have to face lockdown in a car in Picton as they struggle to find a way home.

Zinnie Sadler and her mother headed down south last week for a three-week holiday from their jobs in Rotorua.

The trip was set to be one they would remember forever, now it will be for all the wrong reasons.

Sadler had been keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 response and made the call over the weekend to cut the trip short and head home when the Government announced New Zealand was at alert level two.

The pair quickly drove up to Picton, listening to the news of a pending lockdown on their way up.

Once they arrived at the South Island gateway, the chaos of the situation hit them.

"Everyone was panicking."

Caravans, cars, boats and all types of vehicles were queued as far as the eye could see hoping to get a place on the "sold-out ferry" before it shut down tomorrow.

Sadler checked into accommodation in Picton that the pair could "hardly afford" with hopes of getting the ferry back this morning.

They headed down to the terminal at 5.30am this morning to be told at 6am to go away as the ferry was full.

"It hit us... We are literally stuck here."

She said they were trying today to get on a ferry for people who were stuck there, but had were not successful at this stage.

With money drying up, the pair are set to sleep in their car in hopes that help will come.

Sadler said they could not even contact their boss as phone coverage was faltering with the influx of people.

She had been on the phone to the Covid-19 helpline, who told her they had "no other options" as travel shut down across the country.

"All ferries will be stopped for four weeks... what does that mean for us?"

Supermarket shelves were clearing out as people hunkered down and she feared for the next few weeks if they were not helped, she said.

Not only that, but people were practically "piled on top of each other" and she feared for her mother's health as she was immune-compromised, she said.

KiwiRail Group chief executive Greg Miller said he urged Interislander passengers to be patient as they worked through the significant increase in people wanting to take their ferries at this time.

At this time, their ships were operating at capacity, he said.

"We appreciate this is a stressful time, but we would urge everybody to remain calm."

KiwiRail was actively working with police and other stakeholders to look at options for people to get home before self-isolation came into effect.