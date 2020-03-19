The Lakes District Health Board (DHB) has asked for no visitors for most patients in hospital care effective today amid Covid-19 fears.

The Lakes DHB put out a statement last night announcing the new rules and how it needed to reduce the routes by which the virus could be introduced into the hospital.

Visitors were asked not to visit patients in hospital unless they were in the palliative phase of their illness or seriously unwell.

Only one visitor would be allowed in at any given time and this person was expected to be the spokesperson for the family to keep others informed on the patient's condition.

Visitors will likely need to wear supplied person protective equipment to prevent the spread of infection.

The rules will apply to all areas of both hospitals including ED, Children's Units, ICU and maternity wards.

Only one support person will be allowed for any woman in labour.

The statement said "we need to have in place systems that avoid the spread of the disease from one patient to another, and from visitors to staff who we need to be well and at work caring for the sick."

Staff will be available for condition updates over the phone.

Access to both Rotorua and Taupo hospitals will be through the main entrances only.

During this emergency situation, the premises will be locked down and all visitors will be screened for temperature to determine fever or reason for visit.

The changes had been discussed in advance with iwi groupings and would remain in force until further notice.