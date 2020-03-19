Coronavirus testing centres has been set up in Rotorua and Whakatāne, another will open in Taupō on Monday.

Lakes District Health Board have started up at a swabbing centre system at Rotorua today in a central location that will be open each day from 10am to 3pm.

Swabbing is by appointment only and must come through the dedicated Healthline number.

People who have initially been assessed as needing a test will be given an appointment to go for their test.

The Taupō centre will be the same, also centrally located and will be open every day from Monday.

In Turangi, staff at Pihanga Clinic are providing testing for people who meet the case definition.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua have set up a Covid-19 testing station in Whakatāne and plan to extend this to Kawerau and Opotiki.

In partnership with the Eastern Bay of Plenty Health Alliance and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Med Central clinic will be operating the satellite Covid-19 testing site for the wider Eastern Bay of Plenty Area.

The dedicated number for swabbing appointments is 0800 3585453.

Testing for Covid-19 follows an initially assessement by Healthline as to whether a test is needed.

A person would need to have recently been overseas or have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have Covid-19, as well as being symptomatic.

The most common symptoms are a cough, a high temperature of at least 38°C and shortness of breath.

To protect the health of other patients and healthcare workers, patients are not to turn up to a health or medical centre before calling.