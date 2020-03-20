Rotorua social agencies have food stockpiled and are gearing up for a "worst-case scenario" if there was a widespread coronavirus outbreak in the community.

As of Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Development data showed five hardship grants related to the impacts of Covid-19 had been handed out to people in the Bay of Plenty, with 84 handed out around the country.

Health Minister David Clark has announced that the Government will enforce a mass gatherings limit of 100 people when indoors. These measures, however, don't apply to schools or universities.

Tiny Deane, of Visions of a Helping Hand, said the next two days would be dedicated to preparing the shelters for a "worst-case scenario".

"If one homeless person gets infected, they will all get infected," he said.

The women's shelter had fridges and freezers "chockablock" with food but there was no food stockpiled at the men's shelter and the organisation would need to foot that bill itself.

All of the shelters had run out of hand sanitiser, but all staff and visitors were being instructed to wash their hands with warm water and soap.

He said anyone could come to the shelter but they were screened for overseas travel and contact with infected persons.

He said he was receiving multiple calls from people who had been financially hit after their jobs in the tourism industry had been affected.

"Many are one pay cheque away from homeless," he said.

Love Soup co-founder Elmer Peiffer said the service was pre-packing meals so that people could take away instead of sitting down for the usual three-course meal.

If there was a community outbreak, Peiffer said it was possible the service would be suspended.

He said there had been a small increase in people coming for food and he believed this was due to increasing rents or people being unable to get food at the supermarket.