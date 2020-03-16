A manslaughter charge has been laid after a man was fatally injured in Rotorua last month.

Radford Kaea, 24, is accused of causing the death of Micheal John Anderson with blunt force trauma on Malfroy Rd, on February 1.

Police were called to the scene on the side of the road about 5.30pm that day and found Anderson with serious injuries.

Anderson later died in hospital on February 13.

Police at the scene on Malfroy Rd last month. Photo / Supplied

According to court documents, Kaea was living in a flat on Malfroy Rd when Anderson was injured.

He is also charged with intentionally damaging Anderson's windscreen on December 27 last year.

Kaea did not enter a plea to either charge in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

His name was previously suppressed but defence counsel Bill Lawson did not seek continued suppression for his client today.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded Kaea on continued bail at a Tokoroa address until his next appearance at the High Court at Rotorua, on April 3.

Kaea first appeared in court on February 18 charged with wounding to intent to injure.

Today that charge was withdrawn by Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon, and replaced with a new manslaughter charge.

Police previously said in a statement on February 17 that further charges would not be ruled out.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances of the incident and the man's injuries," the statement said.

"The incident is understood to have occurred in view of the street, and we continue to ask for the public's help."

The statement said anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge about it should contact police on 105 quoting file number 200202/8934 and that information could also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.