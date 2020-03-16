A wave of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements have hit a series of events set to have been held in the Bay of Plenty over the next few weeks.

This year's Xterra race has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Photo / File

Organisers of the Xterra Rotorua Festival confirmed they have now cancelled the April 4 event.

The Xterra website has been updated to say: "It is a sad time around the world, the escalating situation with COVID-19 is having an impact on everyone and everything. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to those dealing with this worldwide pandemic. We have now been affected by this pandemic."

Organiser Paul Charteris issued a statement on Facebook saying while the financial effect on the business could be extreme, the human cost could be even greater. Organisers were feeling much worse about the situation than entrants possibly were as they "have put their heart and soul into the event and would have been so proud ...".

Charteris also asked entrants not to ask for a refund or a deferment to the following year to help save the "very existence of the event". He also asked entrants to do what they could to support the people in the community whose livelihoods were most heavily impacted.

He estimated a loss of 60 to 70 per cent of costs which had already been spent on the race.

"The big 'hidden'... costs are associated with health and safety compliance, operational planning, people planning, land owner access etc. These can (and do) add up to hundreds of hours of work.

"On the revenue side, race entries always make up the bulk of income - but support from sponsors and sales of merchandise can easily account for 30% of total income. This is income that will not happen if an event is cancelled," he said.

Events such as the Oxfam charity walk in Whakatāne have been cancelled. Photo / file

Taupō's popular Iron Maori event has also been cancelled in response to Covid-19 concerns.

More than 550 people were registered to take part in the event this Saturday.

Oxfam New Zealand announced yesterday the Oxfam Trailwalker 2020 due to be held in Whakatāne this weekend has also been cancelled.

The Oxfam Trailwalker is through scenic Whakatāne and raises money for Oxfam's work fighting poverty in the Pacific and around the world.

Arianna, 8, Lucia Ehrler, 10, enjoy a dance during the 2019 National Jazz Festival carnival in Tauranga. Photo / File

A Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe event that was expected to draw thousands to Waimana this Easter has been cancelled. Up to 15,000 people were expected to attend the festival.

In Tauranga, organisers of the annual Jazz Festival which is traditionally held each Easter confirmed last night the event was cancelled and in Whangamatā, the much-loved Beach Hop has been postponed to later in the year.