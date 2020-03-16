Resurfacing works are happening this week around Rotorua.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has said work will be done at night to reduce the impact on motorists but delays are expected and motorists should drive with caution.

A lane change will be in place between 7pm and 6am on Wednesday night on State Highway 30A Amohau St, between Pukuatua and Ranolf Streets

At the intersection of State Highway 5 and Springfield Rd, there will be stop-go traffic management between 7pm and 6am Thursday night.

There will be temporary speed limits of 30km per hour during the works.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be postponed.