A body has been found at Rotorua's Lakefront.

Readers contacted the Rotorua Daily Post with reports of a heavy police presence in the area this morning.

A reporter at the scene said she could see a body covered in a white sheet, in the main Lakefront area.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were attending a sudden death in the area.

At this stage, there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to this and the death would be referred to the Coroner, she said.