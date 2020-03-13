Tomorrow marks one year since what's been called our "darkest of days" when a terrorist attack at two Christchurch mosques took the lives of 51 people and injured around 48 more.

New Zealand's worst-ever act of terror shook the country and thrust Muslims nationwide into the spotlight. Suddenly, people were asking them about their families, their beliefs, how they got here and why they stayed. We heard about the outpouring of support, about millions of dollars donated, countless meals shared and acts of reflection and solidarity from Kiwis everywhere.

One year after March 15, has the support remained? Dawn Picken speaks with Bay Muslims and political leaders about how the attacks have shaped their views, attitudes and actions.

I can say that most of the Kiwis, they know Muslim and Islam more than they did last year.

Iftikhar Khan is the leader, or Imam, at Rotorua's mosque, which meets in an old house near the central city.

Khan says Christchurch spurred public curiosity about Islam.

"This incident make us a little prominent

