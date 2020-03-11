A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in relation to a police chase in Rotorua.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop for them on Clayton Rd around 7.08pm yesterday and a "pursuit was initiated."

The vehicle was spiked and came to a stop.

A man was arrested in a storage yard on Lake Rd a short time later and charged with a number of offences including failing to stop when required, failing to stop when followed by police, dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.