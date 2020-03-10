Taupō police have today made an arrest in relation to a number of incidents residents experienced recently.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in Taupō District Court on charges relating to 10 burglaries, a number of other dishonesty offences, and multiple drug charges Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards said.

"We're grateful to those people in our community who are speaking up and sharing information with us when they see something isn't quite right.

"If you witness something happening that police should know about, call 111 immediately so we can come and check it out."

Edwards said residents should also not forget about the non-emergency number - 105 - in the case of reporting a crime which has been committed.