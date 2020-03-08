The Tindall Foundation Funding (TFF) applications are now open for Rotorua and Taupō community groups working in the family focus area.

TTF is a philanthropic family foundation working throughout the country to support families, community and the environment.

Geyser Community Foundation's distribution advisory committee chairwoman Ann Nicholas said as a local donation manager, they would distribute the donations on behalf to support family-focused projects.

Seventeen local charities and community organisations shared gifts from TFF totalling $50,950 last year.

Advertisement

All applications for TTF funding must be made to the Geyser Community Foundation.

"TTF has updated its strategy which now has an emphasis on community organisations and groups leading positive change in their community, and supporting children, young people and their whanau to be resilient, secure and thriving."

She said the new direction would allow for greater flexibility and responsiveness to new and emerging areas of need.

The closing date for applications was April 20.

Local charities and community organisations in the Rotorua and Taupō District could apply on the Geyser Community Foundation's website.

Geyser Trustees have approved gifts totalling more than $300,000 since first being appointed by TTF to manage its funding in 2013.