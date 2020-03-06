There was an excited buzz at the Energy Events Centre as people gathered to soak in the atmosphere and support the talent of kapa haka groups.

Kapa haka groups from across the Taupō and Bay of Plenty areas are taking their work from practice spaces in marae and community halls to the stage in Rotorua today and tomorrow.

The opportunity only comes once every two years, with the best groups from the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition picked for the nationals, Te Matatini, held every other year.

Te Arawa has six spots to fill at Te Matatini due to the number of entrants in the regional competition.

The doors opened at 1pm today and there was already a number of people gathered outside with 15 minutes to go.

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust chairman Trevor Maxwell said it was expected to be a full house at the Energy Events Centre over the two days of the regional competition, which also includes a Māori business expo.

There are more than 1200 performers representing 21 groups, he said.

"We are just so passionately part of our culture and it's something we look forward to and work hard for.

"We know the joy it brings, and the most pleasing thing for me is the health and wellbeing aspect of whānau preparing."

Ngāti Whakaue Koeke putting all their energy in their performance. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said it would be a highly competitive event and it would not be just the top six teams that would be good enough to grace the national stage.

"For today and tomorrow, this is Te Arawa's Olympics of kapa haka. It's an all-inclusive event."

He said for families it was a way of life.

Ani Cribb said she had gone along to "watch the finest performers in kapa haka" and support all of the groups.

She said she was looking forward to getting "full up" on kapa haka.

"It's a way of learning and being proud, and it just inspires you."

Ngāti Whakaue Pakeke performing in unison on the stage. Photo / Stephen Parker

Tanetiki Takuira said he had gone along because he had two sisters performing and to support their local hapū.

They also had their son and a few nieces and nephews performing tomorrow, he said.

He said he was looking forward to meeting up with family, as they all turn up to support their groups.

"They make us proud. At the end of the day we are here to support them and encourage them, and hopefully see them go through to nationals."

Ngāti Rongomai Pakeke take to the stage. Photo / Stephen Parker

Te Pārārito pou whakahaere Tiffany Te Moni said they had some of their kaiako and whānau performing in different rōpū today.

She said it was important for their tamariki to see and support their koeke.

"They [tamariki] are the leaders of tomorrow - the future - and to be in a Māori environment that is positive, it is important to expose our tamariki to these types of role models, and they love it."

She said the main thing was being able to expose their tamariki to role models and encouraging them to get up there stage one day too.

They were lucky that the organisers of the regional competition allowed them to bring along their tamariki and teachers today, she said.

Robert Gillies, one of two remaining members of 28 (Māori) Battalion attended today and said he was looking forward to all the performances.

"I like watching them do everything with dignity.

"I just hope everybody enjoys it and it's a great, successful one."