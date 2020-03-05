There is a heavy police presence in Western Heights this morning after reports of a person injured.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to an address on Gordon Rd about 8am after being advised that someone had been hurt.

Emergency services went to the address but could not find anyone, she said.



Officers were searching the area, including neighbouring addresses, yet nothing of concern had been found at this stage, she said.

A woman who drove past the scene said the road was cordoned at Island View and Upland Rds with a police officer with a "rifle-type gun" standing there.

Police presence on Turner Drive. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said she could not see anything else going on and had not heard any "loud bangs" or anything.



A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances had gone to the scene initially, but had been stood down since.

Resident Matt Griffiths said he had seen a couple of cops and ambulances in the Gordon Rd area and traffic was being diverted.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene could see multiple police vehicles parked on Turner Dr near the park.