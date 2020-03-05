Five sites across Rotorua will have resurfacing roadworks taking place from Sunday.

The New Zealand Transport Agency announced resurfacing works will take place at sites on State Highway 30, State Highway 30A and State Highway 5.

The works will be done at night, however, traffic management would be in place during the day.

Delays were expected.

State Highway 5 at the Devon St roundabout will be closed between 6pm and 6am from next Wednesday to Friday.

A detour will be place on State Highway 30 from Hemo Rd.

Heavy vehicles will need to turn from State Highway 30 onto Sala St, State Highway 30A, and onto State Highway 5.

The westbound lanes on State Highway 30A and the Amohia St intersection will be closed from 6pm to 6am from Sunday through to Tuesday.



Westbound lanes will be closed to all traffic, with a detour in place via Amohia and Pukuatua Sts. Traffic management will be in place between 6pm and 6am on Sunday and Monday at the State Highway 5 and 30 intersection.

The same applies for the State Highway 5 and Springfield Rd intersection on Tuesday and Wednesday.



State Highway 5 at the Dansey and Western Rds intersection will have traffic management in the same time frame on Thursday.

There will be temporary speed limits in place during and outside the works.