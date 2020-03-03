Rotorua single father-of-three Steve Smith had always wanted to take his boys to
Crankworx.
He thought the international mountain bike festival "in our backyard" would be a great way to show his kids what their city could offer and maybe get them into the sport themselves.
However time and money meant getting them here was no easy feat. But the stars aligned for Smith and today he finally got his wish.
The family of four rushed down to Skyline this morning to nab their free locals pass for today and tomorrow's Locals' Days.
Smith said he and his boys were "ecstatic to be here" and had been excited about the event for a while.
From being able to browse the stalls, listen to live music and talk to mountain biking royalty, he said the event was one he would "recommend to everyone".
He said he was most looking forward to watching the women's events with his sons as he was all about teaching them "equality" in the sports world.
Smith and his boys were also part of the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club Share the Ride 2020, where underprivileged kids could get out in the forest with professional mountain bikers for 10 weeks and also score a free bike at the end.
He said he was so humbled by the help and support the community had provided and he felt like it was making him "stronger for his sons".
Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said these stories were what the Locals' Days were all about.
He said regardless of the weather, the vibe was still amping and loads of locals were rolling in. He had fielded calls from various local teachers saying they would be bringing their classrooms through to check it out.
He said the event was great to show local kids where they can get too if they pursue a sport hard enough.
So many local mountain bike stars launched their careers at Crankworx and many up and comers would be walking the grounds this week, he said.
"It is so good for our city and our brand... it such a cool event to represent this place."
He said the weather had meant the odd amateur event had to be shuffled, but at this stage, there were no cancellations.
However, if a lightning storm did sweep across they may have to make some changes, he said.
Teachers weren't the only ones skipping class for the big event, local man Simon Nicholson said he had pulled his two boys out of school for the day to come check it out.
He said his boys, Liam and Fynn, had been stoked to come down.
Mountain biking was a huge part of Rotorua's identity and it was good for the locals to see how it's done and even give the trails a go themselves, he said.
The weather for the rest of the day was looking to be testing with MetService forecasting heavy rain with possible thunderstorms and downpours this afternoon, clearing tonight.
Thursday was looking to be better with morning cloud turning to fine.
The outlook for the rest of the festival was promising with fine weather forecast.
Wednesday
2pm–6pm Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Training
2pm–4.30pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch
Amateur, CWNEXT & Kidsworx Invitational Training
4.45pm–5pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch
Finals – Kidsworx Invitational
5pm-7.30pm Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch
Finals – CWNEXT, Amateur & Pro
7pm-7.30pm Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK
Athlete Centre Hours – Whip Off Only
8pm-9pm Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK
Whip-Off Championships
Thursday
8.30am-9.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Training
8.30am-10.30am Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull
Track Walk
9.30am-10.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Qualifications
10am-7pm Event Venue Open
Gates Open
10.30am -11.30am 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Training
11.30am-12.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Round of 32 (Men), Round of 16 (Women)
12.45pm-1pm CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale
Athlete Meeting
1pm-4pm CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale
Training
2pm-6pm Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Training
4pm-6pm Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull
Track Walk
5pm-5.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Training
5.30pm-7.30pm 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Pro Finals