Rotorua single father-of-three Steve Smith had always wanted to take his boys to

Crankworx.

He thought the international mountain bike festival "in our backyard" would be a great way to show his kids what their city could offer and maybe get them into the sport themselves.

However time and money meant getting them here was no easy feat. But the stars aligned for Smith and today he finally got his wish.

The family of four rushed down to Skyline this morning to nab their free locals pass for today and tomorrow's Locals' Days.

Smith said he and his boys were "ecstatic to be here" and had been excited about the event for a while.

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said loads of locals had been rolling through the festival. Photo / Caroline Fleming

From being able to browse the stalls, listen to live music and talk to mountain biking royalty, he said the event was one he would "recommend to everyone".

He said he was most looking forward to watching the women's events with his sons as he was all about teaching them "equality" in the sports world.

Smith and his boys were also part of the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club Share the Ride 2020, where underprivileged kids could get out in the forest with professional mountain bikers for 10 weeks and also score a free bike at the end.

He said he was so humbled by the help and support the community had provided and he felt like it was making him "stronger for his sons".

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said these stories were what the Locals' Days were all about.

Local Steve Smith (centre) with his boys Randell, 14 (left), Amergin, 11 and Mosiah, 10. Photo / Caroline Fleming

He said regardless of the weather, the vibe was still amping and loads of locals were rolling in. He had fielded calls from various local teachers saying they would be bringing their classrooms through to check it out.

He said the event was great to show local kids where they can get too if they pursue a sport hard enough.

So many local mountain bike stars launched their careers at Crankworx and many up and comers would be walking the grounds this week, he said.

"It is so good for our city and our brand... it such a cool event to represent this place."

He said the weather had meant the odd amateur event had to be shuffled, but at this stage, there were no cancellations.

Rotorua's Adam Baird gives his son Noah at Crankworx 2020. Photo / Stephen Parker

However, if a lightning storm did sweep across they may have to make some changes, he said.

Teachers weren't the only ones skipping class for the big event, local man Simon Nicholson said he had pulled his two boys out of school for the day to come check it out.

He said his boys, Liam and Fynn, had been stoked to come down.

Mountain biking was a huge part of Rotorua's identity and it was good for the locals to see how it's done and even give the trails a go themselves, he said.

The weather for the rest of the day was looking to be testing with MetService forecasting heavy rain with possible thunderstorms and downpours this afternoon, clearing tonight.

Thursday was looking to be better with morning cloud turning to fine.

The outlook for the rest of the festival was promising with fine weather forecast.

