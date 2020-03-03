Motorists can expect delays as resurfacing takes place around Rotorua's state highway network throughout this month.

The works will take place from March 8 to April 3.

They would be done at night to reduce the impact on motorists, but it will also require traffic management and speed limiting during the day.



Roads will need to close for short durations while machinery is moved and the resealing is done.

The orange lines highlighting which State Highways will be effected. Photo / Supplied

This resurfacing was the same works that caused many Ngongotahā residents to wait in traffic for more than an hour on Monday morning.

Motorists should check the New Zealand Transport Agency website to read about scheduled works and possible delays.

The work was part of the Transport Agency's largest maintenance programme for the last decade.