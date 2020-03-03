Rotorua is once again raising a plethora of money for one very grateful charity as punters opened their wallets to support the worthwhile cause tonight.

For more than a decade, Supper Club, one of the city's biggest charity and social events, has been one of the most eminent nights on the social calendar.

The event, which started with an auction at the Novotel, is all in the name of raising money to run two retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā.

The retreats are used as a respite getaway for families with sick children.

Advertisement

In its 11th year, organiser Rob Parry told the Rotorua Daily Post the committee was making it bigger than ever by opening up other fundraising ventures through The Hits, including school mufti days and business challenges.

Parry said at the end of the day, the money raised, which all goes to the charity, is the highlight.

"You get to see the very best of what Rotorua has to offer and we're so lucky and fortunate to live in this great city.

"This event raises money for such a great cause and, while it is a lot of hard work, it is also rewarding."

Sponsor and owner of Ray White Rotorua, Tim O'Sullivan, is proud to have continued his support right from the beginning.

"We have been here right from the beginning helping Rob and Linley Parry pick a site for their retreat," he said.

"It's so humbling to be here now and witness how generous people are, and that's why we have continued our support."

Many Rotorua businesses have come on board to help provide guests with food and drink, while various items were donated by the community for auction.

Advertisement

The full total for 2019 was $135,541, but Parry wanted to raise a record $160,000 tonight meaning they may have donated $1 million to the Ronald McDonald House Charities since the club's inception.

Up for grabs at this year's auction is a luxury cruise for two valued at $20,000 to Europe donated by Helloworld Travel Rotorua and a brand new Nissan Qashqai valued at just over $36,000, donated by Nicholson United Autos on Lake Rd.

More to come.