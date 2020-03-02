Mystery surrounds the circumstances of a woman being assaulted by an apparent stranger in the centre of Rotorua's CBD this morning.

Police were called to a report of a man hitting a woman on Tutanekai St, towards Amohia St at 10.55am.

A member of the public witnessed the event and called 111. However, there was no report of weapons used or any serious injuries. St John's was not called for medical assistance.

A police media spokeswoman said it did not appear the people were known to each other.

She said when police arrived, the people involved were nowhere to be found and police are making inquiries to find them.