Children can once again come together for a fun morning of sand and furious digging, where they will be able to unearth prizes.

The Hits Beach Dig is back this year and being held on March 29, thanks to McDonald's Rotorua.

There will be hundreds of numbered sticks buried in the sand on the edge of Lake Rotorua at Hannahs Bay Reserve and every number corresponds to a prize.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey says he loves getting involved in community events, and a lot of the time The Hits Rotorua is asking the locals to contribute in some way to support some amazing causes.

Advertisement

"But with the Beach Dig we just want to provide a fun morning out for the kids and whānau, joining others looking for the same good time, and it doesn't cost them anything.

"It really is a blast - lots of laughing and smiles and happy kids."

Children rush to get digging for prizes at last year's The Hits Beach Dig. Photo / File

He says thanks to McDonald's Rotorua and Reduced To Clear, every digger is guaranteed a prize, plus there are small toys and books, passes to local activities and a couple of major prizes to be announced soon.

The dig will start at 10.30am and this year you need to register. Registration will open at 9.30am for kids aged three to 13.

"It is limited to the first 400 kids, so don't be too late.

"Each year we have kids turning up with buckets and spades for digging, but you don't need them for the dig."

Once registered the children can have a play on the playground before the digging starts. The little kids will go first, then the bigger kids.

So come and join the team from The Hits Rotorua for what has become one of the coolest mornings every year for the kids in Rotorua.

Advertisement

The details

- What: The Hits Rotorua Beach Dig

- When: Sunday, March 29, registration 9.30am, digging starts 10.30am

- Where: Hannahs Bay Reserve

- Free to register