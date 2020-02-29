Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau delivered moments of magic and madness.

The show's concept highlighted "us together" - showcasing Rotorua's mix of cultures while championing love and acceptance.

It certainly did that.

With a programme of music that was as diverse as the city's cultural make-up, it will go down in history as a show that was brilliant if at times a little hair-raising.

Savage is swamped. Photo / Stephen Parker

Savage and the Crew stole the show from the moment they came on with Stop, Drop and Roll. Then the unthinkable happened. He invited kids up on to the stage while he performed Swing and there was a stampede.

Hundreds ran in through the sides and jumped up on stage, sending security into a frenzy.

It could have turned pear-shaped, especially with the children potentially trampling on electrical equipment, their stomping raising boards on the stage and little ones coming close to the edge.

Despite a few awkward shuffles from the VIPs in the front seats, it turned out to be a moment of magic with social media going into a frenzy with people commenting how awesome it was.

One of the biggest crowds yet. Photo / Stephen Parker

And once this Mummy Makiha found her kids again in the crowd, all was well.

Clearly a little overcome, Savage won the quote of the day, saying: "Sorry security, I didn't think that one through. I thought there would be like 10 kids come up."

Maisey Rika (right) was utter class. Photo / Stephen Parker

There were several show highlights. The tight band led by musical director Richard Anaru was up there with the best I've heard at Lakeside and Maisey Rika was utter class.

Nikau Grace Chater showed she could tough it out at the top with the big guns at only 12 years old and nailed her first big performance.

Adeaze were simply beautiful. Photo / Stephen Parker

Adeaze were simply beautiful, the dancers gave the show a professional touch, Howie Morrison Junior was a perfect fit for MC, Amelia Berry's stunning rendition of Mio Bambino Caro kept the classical fans more than happy and the fireworks were outstanding.

The fireworks are always a highlight. Photo / Stephen Parker

There will be some diehards of Lakeside who reminisce about the days of the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra and a bigger line-up of classical performers, but Lakeside has always been a variety show and that variety is expanding every year. That's what Tātau Tātau is all about.

If you don't agree that Lakeside isn't a roaring success, just look at not only the size of the crowd but the smiles on the faces of all the families and friends who enjoyed their night.

As we countdown to 25 years next year of Lakeside, we can only be grateful we live in a city that produces such an amazing free event.