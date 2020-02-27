A section of State Highway 5 between Tarukenga and Ngongotahā will undergo safety improvements as part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones made a new round of regional funding announcements this morning including a new harbour for Ōpōtiki creating 1850 new jobs.

The programme will put $14m into the Tarukenga to Ngongotaha project which aims to improve safety and reduce congestion at the State Highway 5 and 36 roundabout. The programme of work also includes standard safety improvements along 8.1km of State Highway 5.

The latest investment was great news for the people of Bay of Plenty, local Labour MP Tamati Coffey said.

"It's great that this Government's investing in safety improvements along State Highway 5, one of the Bay of Plenty's most important roads.

"Safety is our top transport priority, and these investments will mean a safer journey between Tarukenga and Ngongotahā, where too many people have been hurt in recent years," Coffey said.

The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme includes $6.8b on transport infrastructure for the six main growth areas in New Zealand, including the Bay of Plenty. The North Island investment is about $62m with seven projects selected from Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki.

Other roading projects for the region include a four-lane Tauranga Northern Link and upgrades on State Highway 2, and a new roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29.