Name suppression has lapsed for the driver charged with the manslaughter of a Rotorua pedestrian.

It is alleged that Xianju Pan, 43, had 214 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system when was driving on January 23, about 1.40pm.

The legal limit is 50 milligrams.

Pan allegedly hit 71-year-old Martine Gale at the roundabout at the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St.

He is also charged with failing to stop to see if anyone was injured, alongside his manslaughter charge and excess alcohol charge.

Gale was seriously injured and was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

She died of her injuries in Waikato Hospital on January 29.

Pan appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning before Justice Graham Lang.

He remained silent in the dock and was remanded on bail without plea to May 8.

Last week police put out a plea for information from witnesses to the incident when Gale was injured.