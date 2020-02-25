A $19.9 million investment from the Provincial Growth Fund that will create 150 jobs in Kawerau was announced by the Government today.

The investment would help develop essential infrastructure in the industrial hub of the Eastern Bay of Plenty town, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said.

The funding would go to three projects to further develop the Putauaki Trust Industrial Hub.

Jones said this industrial development which would act as a "catalyst for much-needed economic growth the Eastern Bay of Plenty".

The project is the result of more than a decade of planning work from Putauaki Trust, council and businesses, and was expected to create at least 150 jobs in Kawerau.

The Kawerau Container Terminal will get a $9.6m cash injection, the Putauaki Trust roading extension and infrastructure will get $7.5m, while the Kawerau Off-Highway Road will get a $2.8m investment.

Jones said the industrial hub needed a rail link to transport goods and connect heavy industry in the Bay of Plenty to global markets.

The construction of rail siding at the Kawerau Container Terminal will allow for easy loading and unloading of containers and will take the pressure off roads in the town, he said.

The Kawerau Off-Highway Road will be a new 1.6km stretch direct to the Kawerau Container Terminal.

In 2018, the Putauaki Trust Industrial Hub received $2 million for the first stage of construction.

"The $19.9 million I'm announcing today will create significant employment opportunities and attract further private sector investment.

"This is an exceptional example of the Government partnering with Māori, local council, businesses and the community to create a landmark change for the future of Kawerau."