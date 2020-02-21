Five people have been arrested following a police pursuit in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police responded to an alleged fleeing driver incident at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Waiotapu Loop Road around 2.50pm.

Police allege the driver, in a stolen vehicle, failed to stop and headed for Tumunui Rd towards the interaction of State Highway 5 and State Highway 38.

Spikes were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on the Hemo Gorge roundabout.

A police car and a car not involved in the incident were damaged but no one was injured.

The five occupants were taken into custody and police enquiries into the incident were continuing.