Two people have been taken to hospital this morning after a car crashed into a tree just south of Atiamuri.

The crash happened near Tram Rd, 10km south of Atiamuri, about 6.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle, she said.

One person received moderate injuries, while another received minor injuries. Both were taken to Rotorua Hospital. she said.