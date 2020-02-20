There were pedals turning and wheels whirring as people stopped by Go By Bike Day pit stops on Wednesday.

Part of Sport Bay of Plenty's Bike Month calendar of activities, Go By Bike Day encourages people of all ages to swap their car trips for a bike and discover the benefits of cycling.

To support and encourage cycle commuters, Go By Bike Day included refreshment stops along popular cycle commuter routes on Wednesday morning.

The Sport Bay of Plenty team and volunteers were on hand offering free snacks and refreshments to riders, as well as spot prizes.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation advisor Lizzy Gaston says they had 468 riders come through the four Go By Bike Day pit stops on Wednesday morning, a jump from 289 participants last year.

"It's great to see so many people out biking.

"We did some informal surveys, and a lot of people were commuting to work for fun and fitness, or to save money and take advantage of a cheaper transport option.

"We also had a quite a few people who were participating in the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, and challenging themselves to ride more and compete against colleagues and other workplaces in a fun and friendly workplace competition over February."

Chantelle Nunez was one of the cyclists who stopped by the pit stop on the corner of Basley Rd and Morey St.

(From left) Sport Bay of Plenty's Nicola Gaston and Dan Fisher with Chantelle Nunez at one of the Go By Bike Day pit stops. Photo / Shauni James

She says she bikes for fitness, but also because it is a beautiful way of seeing the city.

"You get to take more in because when biking you're going slower and can really enjoy the scenery so much more."

Chantelle thinks Go By Bike Day is a fantastic idea.

"I think it really encourages people like me to just get back out there, and when you do you remember how fun it is, and it inspires you and motivates you to keep going."

Karl Mossong was making his way around all the pit stops.

He thinks Go By Bike Day is a great way to encourage people to get out on a bike, get fit and see the scenery which Rotorua has to offer.

Tainui Forrester says he took part in Go By Bike Day as part of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge.

He thinks it is a great way to encourage healthy living.

Riders are encouraged to share photos of their cycle adventures by using #BikeMonthBOP across social media or tagging the Play in the Bay Facebook page.