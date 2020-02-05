Police have found a significant amount of stolen property following a search warrant executed in Rotorua today.

The property is believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the Rotorua area.

Police said the offenders are known to target vehicles that are parked at residential addresses, largely entering insecure vehicles and causing minimal damage.

Property targeted consists mainly of handbags, wallets, cash and cellphones.

Police believe a large number of these items seized were stolen, however, the owners have not reported the thefts.

Police ask anyone in the Rotorua area who has had property stolen from their vehicle but not reported it to contact Rotorua police with details of the offence and a list of property stolen.

A 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been charged with four charges in relation to the offending, including theft and taking or obtaining documents for pecuniary advantage, and are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

The investigations are ongoing and further charges are likely.