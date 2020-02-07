Supper Club is a big event on Rotorua's social calendar and each year it raises thousands for a worthy cause. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to one of the event's biggest and long-standing supporters.

If you're fancying a trip away with someone special, there's a chance to do it while donating your money to a worthy Rotorua charity.

Helloworld Travel Rotorua has for the ninth year in a row donated a luxury cruise as a major auction item at the annual Supper Club event.

Supper Club, this year being held on Tuesday March 3, is now in its 11th year and raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Trust which runs two retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā that are used as getaway homes for families of sick children.

Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay said her travel agency was delighted to sponsor a trip for two valued at $20,000 to Europe. She said it included a "stunning" 10-night cruise to Russia and Scandinavia aboard Holland America Zuiderdam.

The winner of the auction would depart from Copenhagen and visit St Petersburg, Helsinki, Stockholm and Berlin. They will experience the Nordic culture, castles, history and stunning beauty of the region.

The trip includes return economy class airfares to Copenhagen, one-night stopover en-route and one-night pre-cruise in Copenhagen.

Kay's dedication to Supper Club is strong this year after one of the long-term suppliers towards the prize informed her last month they were no longer able to contribute to the cruise.

She said she was grateful Holland America was able to continue this year but she needed to find another airline to contribute.

Because time pressure was too tight, Kay decided helloworld Travel Rotorua would fund the return flights, the stop-over night and pre-cruise night herself and would next year seek co-operative funding from an airline.

"It gets harder and harder to get sponsorship in these uncertain times and you can never be guaranteed of it as things always change from a national and global point of view."

But the Ronald McDonald House Charities was a special cause for Kay and she didn't hesitate to boost support for the trip herself with help from Holland America.

"Helloworld Travel Rotorua recognises what a wonderful concept the Ronald McDonald Retreat is and how essential it is for families to be able to continue enjoying it at difficult times. We really appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the Supper Club and support such a wonderful cause."

She said each year the cruise went under the hammer for between $20,000 to $25,000 - equating to the value or just higher.

"If I have to give a little more then that's what has to happen but at the end of the day, it's about the charity. I personally believe it is a fantastic cause and when I hear people speak on the night about how it's helped them I always think 'wow, this is incredible, we have to continue'."

Supper Club organiser Rob Parry said they were thrilled to have the prize among the auction items again.

"This is such a magnificent prize and we are really humbled by her generosity."

This year Supper Club is aiming to raise $160,000 which would take its total amount raised in 11 years to $1 million.

How does Supper Club work?

• Supper Club sells tickets to 50 tables of eight for $110 a ticket. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner that night.

• The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua where an auction for donated goods is held and the table draw is made.

• Ticket-holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night. All food and drinks are donated by the venues.

• Tables are already sold out but to offer to donate auction items or to go on a waiting list for a table, email robparry@xtra.co.nz.