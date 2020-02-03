A person has critical injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Vaughan Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene between Allen Mills Rd and Tennyson Drive about 9.42am.

One person had been critically injured and taken to Rotorua Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

The road is blocked and traffic was being diverted down Allen Mills Rd.

Two ambulances and Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene.

Scene of the crash on Vaughan Rd. Photo / Stephen Parker

A worker at Cervus Equipment on Vaughan Rd said the crash had happened opposite the Caltex diesel stop.

A police car was diverting traffic outside their store, she said.

A spokesman from Rotorua Forest Haulage said the road appeared to be blocked off near their yard as no traffic was going by.

A man at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post he heard a loud bang and went down to the scene. He said the person injured "did not look in a good way."