A person has critical injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Vaughan Rd in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene between Allen Mills Rd and Tennyson Drive about 9.42am.
One person had been critically injured and taken to Rotorua Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.
The road is blocked and traffic was being diverted down Allen Mills Rd.
Two ambulances and Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene.
A worker at Cervus Equipment on Vaughan Rd said the crash had happened opposite the Caltex diesel stop.
A police car was diverting traffic outside their store, she said.
A spokesman from Rotorua Forest Haulage said the road appeared to be blocked off near their yard as no traffic was going by.
A man at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post he heard a loud bang and went down to the scene. He said the person injured "did not look in a good way."