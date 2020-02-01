The Japanese New Year is a time for traditional festivities, unity and an impeccable display of culture in Japan.

Homes are decorated, food is shared and the streets come to life with colour, art and culture.

These were the things that Rotorua resident Mika Squibb missed most about her home country and decided to help her homesickness by putting on her own Japanese celebration in her new home.

Every year since 2016, Squibb has brought the Japanese community together to put on the Japanese Summer Festival in the Government Gardens.

Advertisement

Phenix, 2, and his brother Tyga Yamada, 6 having loads of fun at the festival. Photo / Stephen Parker

The sun was shining on Saturday as this year's festival took over the gardens.

Women paraded around in their best kimonos, while traditional Japanese drums echoed throughout the park.

Squibb said it was her way to share her culture and experiences with the city.

She said she was "really happy" with how everyone had embraced the day and got involved.

Anika Archer, 11 bring fitted in a floral kimono. Photo / Stephen Parker

People of all ages could be seen giving Japanese traditional calligraphy a try, as well as trying kimono to take part in the festival's fashion show.

"It shows how as a community we are a family, no matter what colour you are or language you speak."

This year, the festival teamed up with the multi-cultural society to add more layers to the celebration.

Squibbs highlight of the day was the tea ceremony, where people from all corners of the world brought down traditional teas and dress from their culture for people to try.

Advertisement

The teas ranged from Russia through to traditional Māori teas and were a huge success, she said.

Svetlana Hornby with her daughter Charlotte, 8, in traditional Russian costume. Photo / Stephen Parker

Squibb thought this year's celebration would be the last but seeing how well it had gone she said she wanted to do it for another year.

Rotorua councillor Fisher Wang was at the festival and said it was such a great way to celebrate the community.

"I'm not even going to say multicultural community as we are one."

Wang said it was timely for people of every culture to embrace each other as the negativity from the coronavirus had been rife.

Stella Utto, 8 keeping busy at the toy table. Photo / Stephen Parker

"Japan is definitely on my bucket list after today."

Angela Cruse and her 10-year-old daughter Meiken Bradbury had been invited to the festival by friends in the Japanese community.

Bradbury and four of her young friends were dressed fully in kimonos and had jumped fully into trying everything the festival had to offer.

Cruse said it was a great way for the children to learn a bit about such an incredible culture.