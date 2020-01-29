If there was one message that came through loud and clear at last night's community hui at Waitetoko Marae, it was that people on Taupō's eastern lakeshore are worried.

They worry that an arsonist, or arsonists thought to be operating in the area may strike again.

Their fears come after five separate fires in the Waitetoko, Tauranga-Taupō and Hatepe areas. Four fires were lit on Sunday January 12. Two were at baches in Heuheu Parade, Tauranga-Taupō. In the first one, a shed burned down while the second fire failed to take hold.

Another fire at Waitetoko Rd, Waitetoko, completely burned a vacant holiday home to the ground and spread to a nearby house, where people were staying. All escaped safely. The fourth fire, at a lakefront bach at Hatepe, also destroyed a holiday home, which was occupied. Again, everybody was able to get out in time.

The most recent fire was back at Waitetoko on Sunday, January 26, on the deck of a holiday home very near to the first Waitetoko fire. Everybody inside escaped and the fire was put out before the house caught alight.

This vacant holiday home in Waitetoko Rd, Waitetoko burned to the ground on Sunday, January 12, one of two homes destroyed that night.

The random nature of the fires and the fact they all happened in the early hours of the morning has people living and holidaying in the area that they might be next - and that they might be inside their home or bach when a fire occurs.

Between 200 and 300 people from the eastern lakeshore settlements of Motuoapa, Tauranga-Taupō, Te Rangiita, Waitetoko, Motutere and Hatepe attended last night's hui, hosted by local hapu Ngāti Te Rangiita, where they heard from police and fire staff working on the investigation and were able to ask questions and air their concerns.

It was also attended by Ngāti Tūwharetoa paramount chief Te Ariki Sir Tumu te Heuheu, along with Taupō district mayor David Trewavas, district councillors and members of the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board.

Taupō police area commander Warwick Morehu said there were 17 staff working on the case and every piece of information, no matter how small, was important in helping them progress the investigation.

He said now there had been another fire, police were starting to assume the arsonist could be local rather than someone just passing through.

"Often our perpetrators will travel not too far to commit crimes like this. I doubt very much that somebody is travelling from Taupō to commit offences over here, or possibly even Tūrangi."

A shed to the rear of a house on Heuheu Parade, Tauranga-Taupo burned down in one of four suspicious on Sunday, January 12.

Mr Morehu said he was worried that people were feeling vulnerable and unsafe, especially the elderly. He urged people to follow police and fire safety advice, to keep in touch with their neighbours, and not to let it get in the way of living their normal lives.

"Do not let this control us, do not let this consume us. We do not want you to be living in fear, we don't want you to go into lockdown...if you see something that makes you look twice, take control, give us a call."

Fire & Emergency NZ fire risk management officer and investigator Stuart Cradock said in his 17 years as an investigator he had never seen so many fires in a small community in this time frame and neither had his colleague, who had 10 years experience.

"To get this many in a small community is concerning," he said.

Mayor David Trewavas said people in the community were desperate that the perpetrator was caught before somebody lost their life. In response to concerns from Hatepe residents about unreliable cellphone coverage, he promised to contact Chorus and Vodafone to see what could be done to improve reception.

Taupo district mayor David Trewavas speaking to residents at the hui. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Another concern was upcoming overnight road closures on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi for roadworks. Taupō police area response manager Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards said he had been in touch with the NZ Transport Agency, and although discussions were continuing, the understanding was that there would be a stop-go lane to allow emergency vehicles through during closure times.

Residents said after the meeting they were still worried that the fires would continue and that they might result in a fatality. One resident spoke of being jumpy and heading outside to investigate every possible smell that could be fuel or smoke. Others said they were unable to sleep soundly, given all the fires had occurred during the night.

Police emphasised that residents and visitors should report any piece of information that might be helpful, no matter how small, as it all went towards building up a picture of who might be responsible.

Fire safety advice

¦Install working smoke alarms.

¦Have an escape plan for every room in the house.

¦Move anything combustible such as paper and plastics for recycling away from the outside of your house.

¦Lock fuel tanks away.

Police advice

¦Replace normal outside lights with motion-activated sensor lights.

¦Consider installing a CCTV system around the outside of your home.

¦Form a neighbourhood support network or join one, and get to know your neighbours.

¦Be vigilant - call police immediately on 111 if you see anything suspicious or unusual.